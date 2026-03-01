IDF spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin revealed this morning (Sunday) that as part of the opening strike of Operation "Roaring Lion," dozens of commanders in Iran's military leadership were eliminated within one minute of precise fire.

As part of the opening strike, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, struck and eliminated seven members of the top Iranian security leadership who had gathered at several locations in Tehran.

Following the elimination of the seven senior leaders, the IDF now confirms that among those eliminated in the strikes was Abdolrahim Mousavi, who served as Chief of Staff of the armed forces.

Mousavi served as one of the highest senior military ranking officials and was the successor of Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, who was eliminated in the opening strike of “Operation Rision Lion" in June 2025.

Prior to the launch of Operation ‘Rising Lion, Mousavi served as the commander of Iran’s army and held a series of key security positions. As part of his role, he was responsible for managing Iran’s security apparatus and oversaw the firing of hundreds of ballistic missiles launched toward Israeli territory, which killed Israeli civilians during the operation.

The majority of the highest-ranking senior military officials of the Iranian security leadership have been eliminated by the IDF.

With the launch of the preemptive operation, the Israeli Air Force has eliminated 40 senior commanders in what the IDF called "a historic strike that was made possible due to the guidance of IDF intelligence."

Likewise, the IDF has dismantled the majority of the aerial defense systems in western and central Iran and is paving the way towards establishing aerial superiority over the skies of Tehran.

"The Israeli Air Force continues to operate extensively in both defense and offense, with the goal of removing threats posed to the State of Israel," the IDF stated.