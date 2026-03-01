The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited Hatzerim Airbase last Tuesday (Tues.) with the Commander of the Israeli Air Force, Major General Tomer Bar, the Commander of Hatzerim Airbase, Brigadier General R, and additional commanders, to speak with the servicemen and women and assess the Air Force’s readiness ahead of Operation “Roaring Lion."

The preparation process for Operation “Roaring Lion" and for the opening salvo included dozens of briefings and operational discussions.

LTG Eyal Zamir told the IAF servicemen and women: “In ‘Rising Lion,’ we demonstrated our impressive capabilities. I believe the Air Force showed an extremely impressive performance here. We are operating in close cooperation with our most important partner - the United States of America. We are working in coordination with CENTCOM, with AFCENT, CENTCOM’s Air Force, and there is undoubtedly tremendous force here. When we embark on this campaign, that power will be brought to bear - extraordinary strength that will ultimately reach its objectives at the required scale."

"I want to express great appreciation for everything you are doing. I believe there is very significant work taking place here. I know that this is complex, difficult, and that the work takes place around the clock. And I want to tell you that all the people of Israel look to the Israeli Air Force with great pride. With that pride also comes great hope. They trust you, believe in you, believe in your capabilities - and I want to express, in my name and on behalf of the IDF, my deep appreciation for you.

"Our deepest thanks to you. Be strong and resolute. Be ready. When we instruct you to act and give the order, I trust that these aircraft will take to the skies, strike their targets, and carry out their missions with great excellence," the Chief of Staff concluded.