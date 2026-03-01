US Central Command (CENTCOM) published footage to social media of its strikes on Iranian missile launchers, as part of Operation Epic Fury.

“The Iranian regime was warned. CENTCOM is now delivering swift and decisive action as directed," CENTCOM wrote.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth released a statement on Saturday night following the start of Operation Epic Fury against the regime in Iran.

“Overnight, on President Trump’s orders, the Department of War commenced OPERATION EPIC FURY - the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history," said Hegseth.

He added, “The Iranian regime had their chance, yet refused to make a deal - and now they are suffering the consequences. For almost fifty years, Iran has targeted and killed Americans, always seeking the world’s most powerful weapons to further their radical cause. Last night, unlike any previous president, President Trump began dealing with this cancer."

“We will not tolerate powerful missiles targeting the American people. Those missiles will be destroyed, along with Iran’s missile production. The Iranian navy will be destroyed. And, as President Trump has said his entire life, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," stressed Hegseth.

“The United States did not start this conflict, but we will finish it. If you kill or threaten Americans anywhere in the world - as Iran has - then we will hunt you down, and we will kill you," he warned.

“Our warriors are the best in the world, and they are fully unleashed to achieve our objectives. May God’s providence protect them in this vital mission," concluded Hegseth.

Meanwhile, official media outlets in Iran confirmed early Sunday morning that Khamenei was eliminated in joint strikes by the US and Israel.

The reports stated that “Khamenei was assassinated in his office during the morning hours on Saturday."

In addition, 40 days of mourning were declared following the death of the Supreme Leader.