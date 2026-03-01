The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations voiced strong support for the United States and Israel following the launch of “Operation Roaring Lion," praising decisive joint action against the Iranian regime.

In a statement, Chair Betsy Berns Korn and CEO William C. Daroff commended coordination between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling their efforts a reflection of the enduring U.S.-Israel security partnership.

“We stand firmly with the United States and Israel as they act decisively against the Iranian regime," the leaders said. “We commend President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for their close coordination and clear resolve at this critical moment."

The organization cited more than four decades of Iranian actions that it said have fueled instability across the Middle East. According to the statement, Tehran armed and directed proxy groups, expanded its ballistic missile program, pursued nuclear capabilities, and repressed its own population.

The statement specifically referenced the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, asserting that his leadership oversaw the arming of proxy networks and the advancement of nuclear and missile programs. “His death closes a chapter defined by sustained hostility and regional destabilization," the statement said.

The Conference emphasized that current actions by Washington and Jerusalem are aimed at eliminating the regime’s capacity to threaten neighboring countries through nuclear development, missile proliferation, and proxy warfare. It stressed that opposition is directed at the regime rather than the Iranian people.

The group also expressed solidarity with civilians in Israel sheltering from missile and drone attacks, as well as with residents of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan who it said have faced direct Iranian missile strikes or Iranian-backed assaults.

Domestically, the organization said it remains in close coordination with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and urged Jewish communities to maintain heightened security awareness and review institutional safety protocols.

“We pray for the safety of American and Israeli service members and for all innocent civilians in harm’s way," the statement concluded. “We support efforts that reinforce deterrence, restore stability, and protect the security of our allies."