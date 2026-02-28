Israel National NewsDefense/SecurityWatch: The attack on Iran - from an American perspectiveWatch: The attack on Iran - from an American perspectiveCENTCOM publishes footage of the strikes on Iran, as they appear from the US military's vantage point.Israel National News Feb 28, 2026, 11:31 PM (GMT+2)US ArmyCENTCOMRoaring Lionהמתקפה על איראן - הזווית האמריקניתדוברות צבא ארה"בRelated articles:NSC warns Israelis abroad amid Iran escalationCanada sides with U.S. and Israel against IranIranian defense leadership eliminatedNetanyahu: Many signs indicate that Khamenei is no longer Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew