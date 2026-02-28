Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night issued a special video statement following the joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, dubbed "Operation Roaring Lion."

"This morning, Israel and the United States launched a joint operation to remove the existential threat to Israel posed by the Ayatollah regime in Iran," he began. "I told you this morning: This fateful operation will continue for as long as necessary - and patience will be required."

"I thank my friend [US] President Donald Trump for his historic leadership. He is a leader who keeps his word. I spoke with him again this morning, and I welcome the close cooperation between us - cooperation that has brought the alliance between Israel and the United States to an all-time peak. An alliance in peace and an alliance in war - and this war will lead to peace, true peace," he said, adding that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's campus in the heart of Tehran has been destroyed.

"For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has called for death to Israel and death to America. It has shed our blood, murdered many Americans, and oppressed its own people. Today, everyone understands: this murderous terrorist regime must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten our existence and the peace of all humanity.

"We went to battle to fundamentally change this reality - to put an end to the threat. On the second day of the War of Revival, I promised you that we would change the face of the Middle East. We did so in 'Rising Lion,' and we are doing so now with even greater force in Operation 'Roaring Lion.'"

Netanyahu added, "This morning, in a powerful surprise strike, the compound of the tyrant Khamenei in the heart of Tehran was destroyed. For three-and-a-half decades, this cruel tyrant spread terror around the world while impoverishing his own people and relentlessly advancing the plan to destroy Israel."

"That plan is no more, and there are many signs that this tyrant may be no more as well.

"This morning we eliminated senior figures in the Ayatollah regime, commanders in the Revolutionary Guards, and officials in the nuclear program - and we will continue. In the coming days, we will strike thousands of targets belonging to the terrorist regime."

Regarding the Iranian nation, Netanyahu said, "We will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to free themselves from the chains of tyranny. Therefore, I again address you, citizens of Iran: do not miss this opportunity. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity."

"Do not sit idly by. Soon your moment will come - the moment when you will be called to take to the streets in your masses to complete the mission and bring down the regime of horror that has made your lives miserable. Your suffering and sacrifice will not be in vain. The hour you have awaited has arrived.

"Now is the time to unite for a historic mission. Citizens of Iran - Persians, Kurds, Azeris, Ahwazis, and Baloch - this is your time to join forces, overthrow the regime, and secure your future."

Turning to Israelis, he said, "Dear citizens of Israel, throughout the War of Revival I have drawn great strength from your steadfast spirit. You did not fall into traps of despair. On the contrary, you stood tall, supported our brave fighters, supported the government, and supported me in leading the struggle for our existence. That is how a life-loving nation behaves - a nation of lions."

"In the days ahead, we will again need that same resilience and iron discipline in following Home Front Command instructions.

"There is deep symbolism in the fact that today is the 11th of Adar. On this date, 106 years ago, the national hero Joseph Trumpeldor fell in the Battle of Tel Hai. His legacy and bravery pulse within us. At the monument in his memory stands the statue of the Roaring Lion.

"Many times in my life I have visited there. When I looked at that statue, I always saw you. I always saw us - the people of Israel.

"With God’s help, the roar of our soldiers, our pilots, and our citizens is now heard across the world. And today, more than ever, the whole world knows: am Israel chai."