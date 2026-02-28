In its first official response to the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, the Government of Canada said it is closely monitoring developments and reiterated its view that Iran remains the primary source of instability and terrorism in the Middle East.

The statement stressed that Iran, described as a systematic violator of human rights, must not be allowed, under any circumstances, to acquire or develop nuclear weapons. Ottawa recalled its longstanding calls for the Iranian regime to halt its nuclear program and its support for the reimposition of United Nations sanctions.

According to the government, diplomatic efforts have failed to achieve their objectives, noting that Iran has not fully dismantled its nuclear program, has continued uranium enrichment, and has not ended its support for regional terrorist groups operating as proxies.

Canada also reaffirmed its solidarity with the Iranian people in what it described as their “long and brave struggle against a repressive regime," highlighting its decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization and to impose sanctions on hundreds of Iranian entities and individuals.

Addressing the Israeli dimension, the government said it reaffirms Israel’s right to defend itself and protect its citizens, and voiced support for United States efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and threatening international peace and security.