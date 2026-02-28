Due to the escalation with Iran, the National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday called on Israeli citizens abroad to take increased precaution at all destinations around the world.

According to the NSC, "The escalation with Iran raises the probability that in the immediate future the Iranian regime will increase attempts to conduct attacks abroad against Israeli/Jewish targets. Given past experience, it is possible that other terrorist elements and local initiatives (including individual attackers) will be motivated to harm Israelis abroad."

"In light of the above and given the assessment of the situation following recent events, the National Security Council (NSC) is calling on Israeli citizens abroad to take increased precaution at all destinations around the world. The National Security Council calls on the public to heed its travel warnings and recommends checking in advance a country’s travel warning level. The National Security Council’s recommendations also appear on its website."

The Council's warning emphasizes:

1. Avoid posting on social media in real time, including details of where you are staying, your accommodations, your plans or any other detail that could provide up-to-date information about your future plans and location. ‏

2. Avoid attending Israeli or Jewish associated events or sites that are not protected.

3. Pay attention to what is happening around you when in areas associated with Israel/Judaism (Chabad houses, synagogues, Israeli/Jewish restaurants), especially unusual activity (suspicious objects, foreign elements).

4. In the event of a threat or attack, contact local security services and report it as soon as possible. The NSC recommends writing down emergency numbers in advance in the country you are in.

5. Avoid entering areas that are hostile to Israelis and Jews (neighborhoods, districts and markets in countries or regions where public opinion is hostile towards Israel).

The detailed recommendations of the National Security Council regarding each country, as published on the NSC website, should be followed. In addition, the National Security Council operates a hotline solely for questions regarding travel warnings and terrorist threats, at 02-666-7444. Israelis can also follow the NSC on Facebook and Instagram.

For questions about flights, Israelis may contact the Ministry of Transportation’s hotline, *4515.

For Israelis in distress or additional questions not related to terrorist threats (consular services, medical emergency, etc.), it is recommended to contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Situation Center, which is active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, at 025303155, or through WhatsApp, at 0505073969.