An Iranian missile barrage on central Israel left 21 injured on Saturday night, including one person who was critically injured, and another who was severely injured.

Three other people were moderately injured, and 16 were lightly injured.

Emergency responders arrived at two locations in the Tel Aviv area where missiles had fallen. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams evacuated to the hospital a seriously wounded man and an additional victim who was moderately injured, along with nine others whose injuries were light.

The woman who suffered critical injuries was declared dead shortly thereafter.

Significant damage was caused to the scenes of the strikes, and there are concerns that people may be trapped. Emergency teams are continuing to search the area.

The Tel Aviv District commander told the media that there was a direct hit to two homes in Tel Aviv, explaining, "This is a serious scene and we are conducting searches. We evacuated five people from one of the homes, but the work is ongoing."

MDA EMT Ori Garbi reported from the scene: “From the very first moment, it was clear to us that this was a serious scene. We saw thick black smoke rising from a residential building with extensive and significant destruction, cars going up in flames, and great commotion. We quickly established a casualty treatment point near the scene, where we provided medical care to several injured people, some of whom have already been evacuated to the hospital. Among the first casualties who reached us were a man in his 40s who was seriously injured and a man in his 30s in moderate condition. At the same time, together with Home Front Command, fire and police forces, we are conducting additional searches for casualties and actively treating more injured individuals at the scene."

The barrage activated sirens in central Israel, northern Israel, Judea and Samaria, and Jerusalem. It is believed that 16 missiles were launched, eight of them towards Israel, two towards the United Arab Emirates, two towards Qatar, and two towards Jordan.

Following the launches, the IRGC declared that it had "launched the third and fourth waves against military and security targets belonging to the US and Israel."

