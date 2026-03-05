The National Security Council issued an urgent notice this evening (Thursday) to Israelis staying abroad, citing concrete concerns over potential terrorist activity by Iranian elements and their proxies against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world.

Since the launch of Operation “Roaring Lion," Israeli security agencies have identified a dramatic increase in threats from Iranian security bodies.

The council revealed that in recent days alone, several attempts to carry out attacks against Israelis in various locations were foiled and disrupted.

In addition to the organized threat, concern is also rising over the possibility of “lone-wolf attackers." The statement cited recent shooting incidents in Austin and attacks against Jewish targets in Toronto as evidence of the potential for global escalation.

Among the recommendations issued: avoid connecting flights through the United Arab Emirates until further notice; keep Jewish and Israeli identifiers discreet in public spaces worldwide; refrain from sharing personal information, real-time locations, lodging details, or travel plans on social media; and avoid visiting sites identified with Jewish or Israeli communities.