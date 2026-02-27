IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin on Friday commented, in a post on social media, on the tensions and the potential for an attack on Iran.

"I am aware of the sense of uncertainty and the tension prevailing in the public due to the regional developments. The IDF is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is on high alert and ready to defend you. There is no change in the guidelines; if there is any change, I will be here, and we will warn accordingly. Shabbat Shalom to everyone," he wrote in the post, published just before the start of Shabbat.

Defrin’s post came hours after the US Embassy in Israel announced the evacuation of non-essential employees and family members of employees due to "security risks."

In addition, the State Department updated its travel warning and urged American citizens to consider leaving Israel.

The US and Iran held another round of talks in Geneva on Thursday, amid a large-scale buildup of US forces around Iran.

No deal was announced following the discussions, but Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, confirmed progress and stated that "technical talks" would resume in Vienna, Austria, next week. US officials told Axios that the meeting was positive.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)