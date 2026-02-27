ראש מועצת אפרת עם הקונסול האמריקני צילום: ערוץ 7

This morning (Friday), the American Consul arrived in the community of Efrat as part of the launching of US consular services in Judea and Samaria.

Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, met yesterday (Thursday) with U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the embassy in Jerusalem.

Ganz thanked the ambassador for the decision to offer passport and civil documentation services directly within the communities, calling it “historic justice." The initiative begins this week, with the first branch set to open today in Efrat. An additional branch is expected to open soon in Binyamin.

During the meeting, Ganz presented the ambassador with a symbolic gesture: a specially designed commemorative passport titled the “Biblical Heartland of Israel," granting Huckabee honorary citizenship.

Amb. Huckabee receives honorary citizenship Binyamin Regional Council

The symbolic passport features a range of photos of historical heritage sites in Binyamin and across Judea and Samaria, some of which Huckabee has visited. These sites reflect the deep historical connection of the Jewish people to Judea and Samaria and to the Binyamin region.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee said: “It is an honor for me to receive this beautiful commemorative passport, and I want to thank the embassy staff for their willingness to do what we are meant to do, provide services to American citizens living throughout the country. I hope this will be helpful to people who can now access the same civil services that previously required travel to Jerusalem."

Following the meeting, Yisrael Ganz, Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council said: “I came here to thank Ambassador Huckabee and President Trump on behalf of the communities in Judea and Samaria, and especially on behalf of the residents of Binyamin. Thousands of families in the region, including many American citizens, are experiencing a significant and positive change today. The passport I presented to the ambassador is symbolic, but it reflects a clear reality: Judea and Samaria are the heart of the Biblical Land, and Binyamin stands at the center of that history. The residents here deserve equal service just like anywhere else in the world. We welcome this historic correction and thank the embassy for its commitment and respectful approach toward our residents."

