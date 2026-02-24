The US Embassy in Jerusalem has announced that as part of their “Freedom 250" initiative and the US Embassy’s efforts to reach all Americans, ‘Consular Officers will be providing routine passport services in Efrat on Friday, February 27, followed by planned outreaches in the next couple of months to Ramallah, Beitar Illit, Haifa, Jerusalem, Netanya and Beit Shemesh."

Further details are due to be posted on how to schedule appointments at each of these locations.

The US Embassy reports that this is the first time the Embassy is offering such services in Judea and Samaria.