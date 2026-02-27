On Thursday Emunah Chirak visited the grave of her husband, Sgt. Yosef Yehuda Chirak, of blessed memory, at the military cemetery on Mount Herzl, accompanied by their infant son, Mevaser Tov.

The child was born last month, just months after Yosef Yehuda fell in combat in Gaza, never having the opportunity to meet his father.

Yosef Yehuda, 22, served as a combat soldier in the 601st Engineering Battalion of the 401st “Iron Trails" Brigade. He was killed during fighting in Gaza.

The couple had been married for only seven months before his death. Yosef Yehuda, a resident of the community of Haresha in the Binyamin region, is survived by his parents and three sisters.

Their son, born after his father’s death, was given a name carrying profound meaning - Mevaser Tov, meaning "harbinger of good things".

Following the birth, Emunah said she chose to emphasize gratitude despite the profound loss: “With immense joy and thanksgiving, and with prayer for eternal joy and the complete redemption, we are happy to announce that we have given birth to a baby boy, to bring joy to the entire people of Israel."

She ended the announcement in both their names: “Thank G-d for such a sweet gift! Yosef Yehuda and Emunah."

Emunah Chirak is the daughter of Yehuda Eliyahu, director-general of the Settlement Administration in the Ministry of Defense.