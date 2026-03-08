The IDF announced this afternoon (Sunday) that Master Sergeant Maher Khatar, aged 38, from Majdal Shams, a soldier from the Combat Engineering Corps in the 91st division, fell during combat in southern Lebanon.

During the incident in which Maher Khatar fell, an additional soldier fell. Their family has been notified, and his name has not yet been cleared for publication and will be published later.

Additionally, an officer and a soldier were lightly wounded in the incident. They were evacuated to a hospital for medical care, and their families were notified.

The incident occurred at one of the new installations established by the IDF on the Ramam Ridge, near the Israeli community of Margaliot, as part of an effort to reinforce the new defensive line following the ground operation in Lebanon.

A combat engineering crew set out to extract a Puma armored personnel carrier belonging to the 601st Battalion that got stuck in the field.

During the extraction efforts, one of the D9 bulldozers sustained a direct hit, either by a mortar, which hit its fuel tank, or an anti-tank missile. Two soldiers died at the scene.

The IDF stated that "forces of the regional brigades carried out an organized defense management procedure and are in a state of readiness and prepared to adapt at any time. The Israel Defense Forces will continue to act with force to thwart the enemy and remove threats to the citizens of the State of Israel."