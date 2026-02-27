Tight security will be in place for the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna this May, as organizers and police focus on ensuring a safe event amid tensions surrounding Israel's participation, AFP reported.

While no specific threat has been identified, police confirmed on Thursday that 500 security personnel will be deployed to the Stadthalle, the venue for the event located near the city center.

"Our top priority is to have a safe event," said Oliver Lingens, Director of Events at Austrian public broadcaster ORF, during a news conference.

To enhance safety, no bags will be allowed inside the venue, and sniffer dogs will be stationed throughout the city, even before the event begins on 12 May.

When asked about whether special security measures would be implemented for the Israeli delegation, Lingens declined to comment, stating, "The security of all delegations is obviously very important to us."

Israel’s participation in this year’s contest was in question but was made possible after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) cleared it to compete . This resulted in announcements by several countries that they will not participate in the contest due to Israel’s continued inclusion in the lineup following the war in Gaza.

Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands, and Iceland are among those boycotting the event.

Vienna is hosting the contest after Austrian artist Johannes Pietsch, performing as JJ, won the previous year’s competition in Basel, Switzerland.

Israel will be represented by singer Noam Bettan , who will perform in the first semifinal of the contest, scheduled for May 12, and will appear in the second half of the show.

In the first semifinal, Israel will compete alongside Georgia, Portugal, Croatia, Sweden, Finland, Moldova, Greece, Montenegro, Estonia, San Marino, Poland, Belgium, Lithuania, and Serbia.