A poll published by Channel 12 News on Thursday evening shows the Likud party leading with 26 seats. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett comes in second with 21 seats.

The poll also reveals that the Democrats and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar! receive 11 seats each. Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir, gets 10 seats, and Shas has 9.

Yisrael Beytenu wins 8 seats, Yesh Atid and United Torah Judaism each win 7. Ra'am stands at 6 seats, and Hadash-Ta'al has 4.

Below the electoral threshold are the Religious Zionist party led by Bezalel Smotrich with 2.4%, Benny Gantz's Blue and White and Yoaz Hendel's "Reservists" at 1.9%, alongside Balad (1.6%).

The poll shows 52 seats for the coalition bloc, while the opposition bloc stands at 58 seats. The Arab parties together receive 10 seats.

When asked who they prefer for the role of Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is supported by 40% of respondents, while Naftali Bennett receives 36%.

Opposition voters were asked who they would prefer to lead the anti-Netanyahu bloc in the upcoming elections, with only 10% choosing Yair Lapid, while 42% chose Bennett.

57% of the public supports the VAT exemption on purchases from abroad signed by Minister Smotrich, while 24% are against it. 19% responded that they do not know.

Smotrich commented: "I work for the public. A small group of communists in Likud and the left are at the monopolies. That's the whole story."