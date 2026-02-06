A new poll has revealed that if elections were held today, neither bloc would be able to form a coalition on its own.

According to the Maariv poll, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 26 Knesset seats, followed by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party with 24 seats.

The Democrats, a Labor-Meretz merger which may not last, would win 10 Knesset seats, followed closely by three parties with nine seats each: Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!" party, Yisrael Beytenu, and Otzma Yehudit.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would win eight seats, with Yesh Atid and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) gaining seven seats each.

The Arab Hadash-Ta'al party would win six seats, followed by Ra'am (United Arab List) with five seats.

Blue and White, the Reservists, Religious Zionism, and the Arab Balad party would fail to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties would win 50 seats, with the center-left opposition parties winning 59 seats. The Arab parties, which traditionally join neither bloc, would hold the remaining 11 seats.