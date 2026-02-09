The summer weather Israel has seen over the past week is expected to continue, with an intermission of light rainfall in northern Israel.

Temperatures are expected to drop Monday, but will remain above seasonal average. The skies will be cloudy, and there may be haze.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures above seasonal average.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms in northern Israel. Temperatures will drop, especially inland and in the mountains.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to clear, and in northern Israel, there may be light local rainfall during the morning hours. Temperatures will remain largely unchanged.

Friday will see a rise in temperatures, with the weather becoming warmer than seasonal average, and dry.