Israel's Health Ministry has issued a recall of pistachio products from several companies following alerts from raw material suppliers and tests that revealed an abnormal level of aflatoxins.

Aflatoxins are naturally occurring fungal toxins that can cause diseases and long-term harm.

On Thursday, Din Marketing and Roasting 2021 Ltd. called for the recall of the product Natural Shelled Pistachios due to a notification from the raw material supplier about the presence of aflatoxins at an abnormal level.

The product, "Natural Shelled Pistachios" sold under the brand name, "Pinukim Mehateva, is sold by weight. It bears an expiration date of October 06, 2026, and barcodes: 976846 / 977650.

Customers who purchased the product are advised not to consume it. The company is working to remove the products from the market, in coordination with the Health Ministry's Food Service in the Central District. For further questions and inquiries, please contact: 0523112488.

Recalled pistachios Health Ministry

Also on Thursday, Miel Impax 1986 Ltd. called for the recall of their "Whole Shelled Pistachio" product.

Tests conducted at the warehouse following a customer complaint found aflatoxin levels in pistachios to be well above the permitted limits.

This product was imported and marketed by the distributor to many customers. Marketers who purchased the products are asked not to distribute them and are invited to contact the company to coordinate product returns.

The affected product is the company's 10kg package of Whole Shelled Milk Pistachios, batch number SMO250153 bearing an expiry date of February 2027, and batch number SMO250146 bearing an expiry date of April 2027, with an SKU of 60286. The products, imported from Turkey by Miel Impax 1986 Ltd., were manufactured by Samo Nats Gida Ayer Ita San.

Distributors with the product are asked not to market it. Miel Impax 1986 Ltd. is working in coordination with the Health Ministry's Food Service to collect the product. For further inquiries, please contact the warehouse manager, Mazal, at: 052-5163404.

On Wednesday, Avikam Singer Trade and Marketing Ltd. called for the recall of several products following a raw material supplier’s notice about aflatoxin levels exceeding allowed limits in the company’s products.

Avikam announced that affected products include the company's 100g "shelled pistachio tray," 1kg "natural shelled whole pistachio" product, both marketed under the brand name, "Egoz Hakfar" and including production dates between February 1, 2025 and February 17, 2026.

In addition, the "Tzenovar" brand's 120g "natural shelled pistachio" product 120g, with production dates between February 1, 2025 and February 17, 2026, is also affected.

All of the products were manufactured by Avikam Singer Trade and Marketing Ltd. ("Egoz Hakfar" brand). Expiration dates vary and should be checked based on the production date.

Customers who purchased the listed products are asked not to consume them and to contact the company to coordinate the products' returns. Avikam Singer Trade and Marketing Ltd. is working to collect the products in coordination with the Health Ministry's Food Service.

For further inquiries, please contact the company at tel: 08-8501878 or email: sup@azinger.co.il

Egoz Hakfar recalled pistachios Health Ministry

Also on Wednesday, Chai Hamama Nuts Ltd. called for the recall of their Natural Shelled Pistachio product, due to a raw mmaterials supplier's notification about the presence of aflatoxins at an abnormal level.

The affected products, 150g packages of "natural shelled pistachio" sold under the "Chai Hamama" brand name, bear expiry dates: 14.11.2026, 05.01.2027, 14.01.2027, and barcodes: 7290019710752, and 1003367.

Customers who purchased the product are asked not to consume it. The company is working to remove the products from the market in coordination with the Health Ministry’s Central District Food Service. For further inquiries, please contact: 0547275810.