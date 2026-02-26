US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ripped Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), over their behavior during his State of the Union speech the night before, calling for them to be sent “back from where they came".

“When you watch Low IQ Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as they screamed uncontrollably last night at the very elegant State of the Union, such an important and beautiful event, they had the bulging, bloodshot eyes of crazy people, LUNATICS, mentally deranged and sick who, frankly, look like they should be institutionalized," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“When people can behave like that, and knowing that they are Crooked and Corrupt Politicians, so bad for our Country, we should send them back from where they came - as fast as possible. They can only damage the United States of America, they can do nothing to help it. They should actually get on a boat with Trump Deranged Robert De Niro, another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying - some of which is seriously CRIMINAL! When I watched him break down in tears last night, much like a child would do, I realized that he may be even sicker than Crazy Rosie O’Donnell, who is right now in Ireland trying to figure out how to come back into our beautiful United States. The only difference between De Niro and Rosie is that she is probably somewhat smarter than him, which isn’t saying much," continued Trump.

“The good news is that America is now Bigger, Better, Richer, and Stronger than ever before, and it’s driving them absolutely crazy!" he concluded.

Omar and Tlaib both heckled Trump during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, refusing to stand when Trump asked the audience to stand if they believed that "the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

In footage from the speech, Omar was heard repeatedly shouting, "You've killed Americans," while Tlaib called out "Lies!". Trump retorted through a standing ovation from the Republican lawmakers, saying, "You should be ashamed of yourself for not standing."

Both Omar and Tlaib are members of the so-called “Squad" of anti-Israel Democrats.

Omar is known for her criticism of Israel, which goes back to 2019, when she came under fire after she suggested on Twitter that Republicans were attacking her at the behest of the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC.

She subsequently issued a half-hearted apology before ultimately deleting the controversial tweets.

In October of 2023, she caused an uproar and was criticized after she retweeted a photo of dead children and claimed that they died as a result of the IAF's bombing of Gaza. The photo was revealed to be a photo of children who died as a result of the Syrian army's nerve gas bombing.

She later was quick to blame Israel for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza which was ultimately proven to have been caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

Tlaib criticized Israel’s alleged “apartheid system" after the Hamas October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, and also criticized the US for providing billions in funding “to support the apartheid government".

She has refused to apologize or acknowledge fault in echoing the phrase "from the river to the sea," which she claimed represented Palestinian Arab freedom while most regard it as a call for Israel's extermination.

Tlaib also came under fire for a statement in which she accused the IDF of "bombing" a hospital in Gaza, which was actually hit by an Islamic Jihad rocket .