Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib heckled President Trump during the State of the Union address, refusing to stand when Trump asked the audience to stand if they believed that "the first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens."

Omar repeatedly shouted "You've killed Americans," while Tlaib called out "Lies!". Trump retorted through a standing ovation from the Republican Representatives, saying "You should be ashamed of yourself for not standing."