Iran is prepared to lower its uranium enrichment level from 60% to below 4%, according to a diplomat who has seen key provisions in one of the draft documents the Iranians are expected to present during negotiations with the US in Geneva.

Kan 11 News reported on Wednesday that Iran is offering to suspend uranium enrichment for seven years, while the US administration is seeking a significantly longer timeframe.

The main dispute between the sides centers on the quantity of uranium in Iran’s possession. The regime in Tehran is refusing to transfer the hundreds of kilograms of uranium it holds outside the country’s borders, while the Americans insist that the material be removed from Iran.

Meanwhile, Axios reported that White House envoy Steve Witkoff told a private gathering on Tuesday that the Trump administration is insisting any future nuclear agreement with Iran must remain in force without expiration.

According to a US official and two additional sources cited by Axios, Witkoff said the administration’s position is that there should be no time limits on the deal’s core restrictions.

The remarks were delivered two days before the next round of nuclear negotiations is scheduled to take place in Geneva.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump stated that the strikes on Iran's nuclear sites last June "obliterated" Iran's nuclear program, but Iran has since killed more than 32,000 protesters and is attempting to restart its nuclear program. He further warned that Iran is developing missiles that can reach Europe and could eventually reach the US.

"We're in negotiations with them. They want to make a deal, but we haven't heard those secret words, 'We will never have a nuclear weapon'. My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain: I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen."

"No nation should ever doubt America’s resolve. We have the most powerful military on earth - hopefully, we seldom have to use it," continued the President.