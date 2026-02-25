White House envoy Steve Witkoff told a private gathering on Tuesday that the Trump administration is insisting any future nuclear agreement with Iran must remain in force without expiration, Axios reported.

According to a US official and two additional sources cited by Axios, Witkoff said the administration’s position is that there should be no time limits on the deal’s core restrictions.

The remarks were delivered two days before the next round of nuclear negotiations is scheduled to take place in Geneva.

Under the 2015 nuclear agreement brokered during the Obama administration and later scrapped by President Donald Trump, key restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities were set to expire in stages over a period ranging from eight to 25 years. Iran also committed not to pursue nuclear weapons.

Witkoff reportedly told the gathering that the US approach begins with the premise that there will be no “sunset" provisions. He added that whether or not an agreement is ultimately reached, the expectation is that Iran’s conduct must meet that standard permanently.

He also said current discussions are centered on nuclear matters, including Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities and the status of its enriched uranium stockpile. If an agreement is achieved, the administration would seek subsequent talks addressing Iran’s missile program and its backing of proxy militias, with additional regional countries potentially joining those discussions.

Iran’s demand to continue enriching uranium on its own soil remains a major obstacle in the negotiations. US officials have indicated President Trump could consider limited enrichment if Iran demonstrates it cannot be used to advance a weapons program.

Axios further reported that mediators, including Oman, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, are pressing Iran to move toward an agreement that would avert military conflict, though skepticism remains among officials in Washington and the region regarding Tehran’s willingness to meet the administration’s conditions.

Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner are expected to meet Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva to review a detailed proposal drafted by Iran. A source with direct knowledge told Axios that Iran’s political leadership had approved the proposal, though it was unclear whether it had been formally presented to the US.

The Geneva meeting is viewed as a critical opportunity for diplomatic progress. The assessment delivered to President Trump following the talks could influence his decision on whether to continue negotiations or pursue military action.

In his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Trump said he favors a diplomatic resolution, while also outlining the potential consequences if Iran acquires nuclear weapons.

Vice President Vance told Fox News that the administration’s objective is to prevent what he described as the world’s most dangerous regime from obtaining nuclear arms, emphasizing that the President prefers diplomacy but retains other options.

Araghchi, in interviews with CBS and India Today, said Iran is seeking an agreement that ensures its nuclear program remains peaceful and expressed hope that recent progress could form the basis of a deal aimed at preventing war.