Iranian regime infrastructure in Ilam Province IDF Spokesperson

This evening (Tuesday), the IDF revealed that in the past week, the destruction of most of the core assets of the Internal Security Forces and the Basij in the Ilam province in western Iran was completed.

The IDF stated that one of the central provinces in which the majority of regime infrastructure was degraded is the Ilam Province, where the regime forces have carried out many terror attacks and brutally repressed internal protests during demonstrations that took place across Iran in the December-January period.

The IDF announced that most of the key assets of the regime’s Internal Security Forces and Basij units in the province were dismantled, including:

* The main headquarters of the regime’s Internal Security Forces

* The headquarters of the regime’s central intelligence body (the Ministry of Intelligence)

* A command center of the IRGC responsible for the battalions that suppress protests.

* A headquarters of the special forces unit within the Internal Security Forces

* Several Basij unit headquarters and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps infrastructure used to reinforce the regime’s control and governance in the province.

"The damage to the regime’s repression and control mechanisms in Ilam Province is one example of many," the IDF stated. "These armed forces form part of the Iranian regime’s security apparatus and have for years been responsible for executing terror activities."

"At the same time, these forces lead the regime’s primary repression efforts against internal protests, particularly in recent periods, using severe violence, mass arrests, and force against civilian demonstrators. The completed strikes are part of the ongoing phase of further degrading the core operational structures of the Iranian terror regime and degrading its capabilities," the military said.