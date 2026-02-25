The IAF has instructed soldiers serving at the Kirya base in Tel Aviv to stop ordering food deliveries directly to the base gates.

According to the directive, soldiers are required to arrange a meeting point with the delivery driver outside the base.

Ynet reported that the reason for this is not culinary, but security-related: There is concern that an increase in orders during unusual hours could serve as an intelligence indicator of an imminent attack in Iran.

The comparison made is to the "Pizza Meter" theory at the Pentagon. Last June, internet users claimed they identified early signs of an Israeli attack on Iran by tracking the sales data of pizzerias near the Pentagon.

A page on X, called the Pentagon Pizza Report, reported a sharp increase in orders from District Pizza Palace, located about three kilometers from the Pentagon, on the night the attack began.

By 7:00 p.m. Washington time, about an hour before the attack started, the page reported "a massive increase in activity."

This tracking relies on an old theory suggesting that unusual takeout orders for employees staying late at the Pentagon could signal significant international events.