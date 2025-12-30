The Pentagon announced overnight that the American company Boeing has received a contract to manufacture 25 upgraded F-15IA fighter jets for Israel, with an option for 25 additional aircraft.

According to the announcement, the contract is valued at $8.6 billion and is part of a program to sell Israel 25 new F-15 fighter jets, with the possibility of expanding the deal to include another 25 aircraft.

The announcement came shortly after a meeting last night in Florida between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The United States is Israel’s largest arms supplier.

“The contract includes the design, integration, tooling, testing, production, and delivery of 25 new F-15IA aircraft for the Israeli Air Force, with an option for an additional 25 F-15IA aircraft,” the Pentagon said.

According to the Pentagon, the work under the contract will be carried out in St. Louis and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2035.