The Trump administration is considering a Saudi request to purchase up to 48 F-35 fighter jets, in a potential multi-billion-dollar deal that has cleared a key hurdle at the Pentagon, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The development comes ahead of an expected visit to Washington by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A sale of the advanced stealth aircraft would mark a significant policy shift, raising questions about the future of Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME) in the region - a longstanding principle guiding US arms sales in the Middle East.

According to one US official and a person familiar with the talks, Saudi Arabia submitted a direct appeal to President Donald Trump earlier this year. The Pentagon is now weighing the request, which includes 48 jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The scope and status of the request had not been previously disclosed.

Two US officials confirmed the deal is progressing through the internal approval process, though no final decision has been made. Further steps include Cabinet-level review, presidential sign-off, and formal notification to Congress.

The Pentagon’s policy division has been working on the proposed sale for months, and the matter has now reached the secretary level within the Department of Defense, one official told Reuters.

The Pentagon, White House, and State Department declined to comment. A Lockheed Martin spokesperson noted that such military sales are conducted between governments and referred inquiries to US authorities.

Washington has long maintained that arms sales to the region must ensure Israel’s QME, guaranteeing that the Jewish state receives more advanced US weaponry than its neighbors.

Saudi Arabia, the largest buyer of American arms, has sought the F-35 for years as part of its efforts to modernize its air force and counter threats from Iran. The kingdom’s renewed push for two squadrons of the aircraft aligns with the Trump administration’s openness to expanding defense ties with Riyadh.

Reuters pointed out that the proposed F-35 sale may face resistance in Congress. Lawmakers have previously raised concerns over arms deals with Riyadh, particularly in the wake of the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Some members of Congress remain skeptical of deepening military ties with the kingdom.