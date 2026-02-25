Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke Wednesday at the Knesset at an event celebrating 250 years since the United States' founding, and the Israel-US strategic partnership.

"This year, we mark 250 years since the birth of the United States of America," Sa'ar began. "The Founding Fathers established a nation rooted in liberty and the moral Judeo-Christian values of the Bible."

"As George Washington said: 'It is impossible to rightly govern the world without G-d and the Bible.' These shared values are the core of the unbreakable bond between the United States and the Jewish state. Unfortunately - these values are under attack today - from the left and the right."

He added, "I want to commend my friend, Ambassador Huckabee, for standing firmly by the truth, including in his famous debate that was mentioned here. The benefits that Israel brings to American interests and American national security are huge. Just as we have no better friend and ally around the globe than the US, the US doesn't have a better, stronger and more loyal ally here in this region, and probably beyond."

"Israel is an asset to all its friends, but especially to the United States of America," Sa'ar stressed. "We also appreciate the important decision by the US embassy to extend consular services to Efrat, in Judea and Samaria."

"Last week, I had the honor of representing Israel at [US] President [Donald] Trump's Board of Peace summit in Washington. The President has proven time and again that he deserves the title: the leader of the free world. His bold action in Operation Midnight Hammer this past June together with our Operation Rising Lion against Iran's nuclear facilities, made our region, and the world, a safer place. His leadership helped bring about the release of all our hostages. His comprehensive plan addresses the root causes of the terror in Gaza.

"And I said in Washington that previous plans failed because they didn't address the core problems - terror, incitement, and hate. At the heart of this plan are the disarmament of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, and deradicalization of Palestinian society there.

"This why it has a chance to be successful. And this is why we we'll do our utmost to try help it succeed.

"As America marks 250 years of independence, Israel stands proudly beside her. G-d bless America. And G-d bless the State of Israel."