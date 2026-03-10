Against the backdrop of Operation “Roaring Lion" and the extensive strikes in Iran, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and his German counterpart Johann Wadephul held a joint press conference today (Tuesday) in Jerusalem.

The two presented a firm and coordinated stance against the regime in Tehran, stressing that the Iranian threat is not limited to the borders of Israel.

Sa’ar referred to the achievements of the operation and its long-term objectives. “We already have enormous achievements. Anyone who looks around sees what Iran is doing-both to its own people who protest and to countries across the region. We visited Beit Shemesh and spoke with the families of victims of the terrorist attack carried out with missiles carrying cluster warheads against civilians."

Sa’ar emphasized that appointing a new Supreme Leader in Iran would only deepen the problem. “We want to remove the existential threat in the long term. It is difficult to see that happening with the current regime; the new Khamenei is no less extreme than his predecessor. Imagine what will happen to global stability if they continue with their program."

The German foreign minister stated that “Iran opposes not only Israel, but the entire region and also Europe. It is clear that they continue a program that could lead them to a nuclear bomb-a threat to the entire world, not only to Israel or Germany."

Wadephul added, “Iran’s ballistic missiles threaten all of us. The regime in Tehran finances and directs terrorist groups such as Hezbollah, Houthis, and Hamas. We are dealing with a regime that clearly defines its main goal as the destruction of the State of Israel. The German government cannot ignore that."