Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar declared this morning (Sunday) that Israel fully supports “the Trump plan for Gaza." He stressed that disarming Hamas and demilitarizing the Strip are fundamental conditions on which there can be no compromise.

The remarks were made following a diplomatic meeting with Paraguay’s foreign minister, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, held at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.

In statements to the media, Sa’ar said: “We support the Trump plan for Gaza. Hamas must be disarmed, and Gaza must be demilitarized. This is at the heart of the plan and there can be no compromise on it. It is essential for the security and stability of the region, and also for a better future for the residents of Gaza themselves."

He noted that any future political framework that does not include these two components would be unable to ensure long-term calm and security.

Sa’ar went on to address Iran and praised Paraguay’s decision to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization. “I commend President Peña’s decision to declare Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization. Recently, the European Union and Ukraine have done the same, and I welcome this."

According to Sa’ar, the Iranian regime is not only a threat to Israel. “The long-range ballistic missiles that the Iranian regime seeks to produce in massive quantities endanger Israel-but not only Israel. European countries are also threatened by the range of these missiles."

Paraguay’s foreign minister reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Israel. “Paraguay’s sovereign decision to open its embassy in Jerusalem was made out of conviction and with responsibility. It reflects a consistent and clear foreign policy toward Israel."