Police have arrested nine Arab suspects just hours after they allegedly threw stones at the home of Noam Glick, a resident of the Amishav neighborhood in Ramla. The attack was captured on video, showing the suspects hurling stones at the house while chanting, “The people of Israel are dead."

Officials from the office of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir told Channel 7 that there is “zero tolerance for anyone who attacks Jews because they are Jewish in the State of Israel." They added, “Anyone who humiliates the state and issues calls against it will quickly encounter our police-anywhere, at any time."

The statement concluded by praising law enforcement, noting that “Minister Ben-Gvir is proud of the hero of Israel, Central District Police Commander, Commissioner Amir Cohen, who is implementing this policy."

The swift arrests underscore the authorities’ commitment to responding rapidly to antisemitic attacks and ensuring the safety of residents in affected neighborhoods.