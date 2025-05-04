הפשיטה על המתחםדוברות המשטרה

In a large-scale operation conducted this morning (Sunday) in the Jawarish neighborhood of Ramla, hundreds of police officers raided illegal buildings, including a luxury villa, which was destroyed in front of cameras.

The raid was part of a larger operation intended to stop criminal takeover of state lands and to execute demolition orders issued for buildings built without permits.

In the footage from the operation, security forces can be seen raiding the buildings in the neighborhood, with engineering vehicles destroying a luxury villa and an unfinished building.

The commander of the Central District, Superintendent Yair Hatzeroni, stated that the raid was a "Targeted and powerful enforcement operation combining special tools and methods, aimed at increasing governance, instilling norms of compliance with the law, and strengthening the personal security of the public."