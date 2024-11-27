Two individuals were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle exploded in Ramla in central Israel in what is suspected to be a criminal assassination.

A MDA emergency medical team pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

EMT Benny Cohen recounted: "It was a very bad scene, the car was engulfed in flames and the two were seemingly trapped inside. After we were able to access the victims we examined them, but their injuries were critical and we had no choice but to pronounce them dead.

Police officers at the scene opened an investigation into the incident. Police explosives and forensic experts are collecting evidence from the scene.