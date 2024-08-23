Authorities in Arizona are searching for a man in connection with an alleged social media threat to kill former US President Donald Trump, sources told ABC News on Thursday.

The man, identified as Ronald Lee Syvrud, 66, from Benson, is wanted for "suspicious activity," the Cochise County Sheriff's Office in southeastern Arizona said.

"Syvrud is being sought as an investigative lead for threats to kill a presidential candidate," the sheriff's office stated in a press release shared on Facebook.

Although the sheriff's office did not disclose the name of the candidate targeted by the threats, two sources informed ABC News that the alleged social media threat was directed at Trump.

Trump had planned to visit the US-Mexico border in Cochise County on Thursday.

The Secret Service is aware of the situation and is monitoring the incident, according to sources.

Syvrud is described as white, 6 feet tall, weighing 220 pounds, and wearing glasses.

The former President survived an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last month