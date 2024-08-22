Searches are underway in Flagstaff, Arizona after a nine-year-old Jewish boy went missing on Wednesday.

According to Yeshiva World News, the boy was last seen walking with his family towards a parking lot near a forested area when he suddenly disappeared.

Local authorities have put together search teams which are being assisted by Chaverim of Rockland and Rabbi Dovi Shapiro of the Chabad of Flagstaff in coordinating a search effort.

As of Wednesday evening, efforts to locate the child are ongoing, with volunteers and searchers combing the area.