El Al announced this evening (Monday) that it will not operate flights to Taba at this stage due to not receiving approval from Israeli security authorities.

In the company's statement, it was said that no flights will be operated without security approval. It was also emphasized that there is a severe travel warning for Egypt, and that Israeli companies are prohibited from operating flights to the country.

El Al noted that the company acts strictly according to the instructions of security authorities and prioritizes the safety of its passengers above all other considerations.

With the reopening of Ben Gurion Airport, the company has committed to returning all its customers to Israel without additional charges, from over 20 destinations around the world.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the airline Wizz Air will join the evacuation operation and will reinforce its flights to Sharm El Sheikh starting Friday.