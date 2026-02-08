Israel’s Competition Authority announced Sunday that it intends to declare El Al a monopoly on inbound and outbound flights from October 7, 2023, through May 2024, and to impose the maximum statutory fine of NIS 121 million, subject to a hearing.

According to the authority, after foreign airlines suspended service following the Hamas attack, El Al’s market share jumped from about 20% before October 7 to more than 70% within days, and exceeded 50% overall during the first months of the war. The regulator found that average ticket prices rose by about 16% during the period, with increases ranging from 6% to 31% on key routes.

The authority argues the increases were “excessive and unfair" given limited competition and high consumer demand.

El Al rejected the claims, calling the pricing analysis flawed and unprecedented, and said it will present its case at a formal hearing.