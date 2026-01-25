In response to the uncertainty felt in recent days, El Al announced steps aimed at easing the experience for its customers, including a new cancellation service at no cost.

The service, called "Flight with Peace of Mind," will be available to new flight purchasers starting Monday and for the next two weeks. This benefit will allow for cancellations for any reason up to 48 hours before the scheduled departure time, with a full credit voucher issued.

The service will be provided at no additional charge for flights departing and arriving at any of El Al's destinations until March 17, except for LITE tickets and bonus tickets.

At the same time, El Al announced an increase in the capacity of its customer service centers, which operate around the clock, due to the high volume of requests from passengers seeking to make changes to existing flights. The airline warned that there may be delays and long wait times.

The airline stressed, "El Al will continue to operate in order to be the air bridge to and from Israel and to offer flexible and accessible solutions to our customers and the general public."