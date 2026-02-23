The US embassy in Lebanon evacuated dozens of its employees today (Monday) via Beirut International Airport, amid regional developments and concerns that the attack against Iran could begin in the coming days.

According to the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), there are already more than 200 American fighter jets in the Middle East, and over 300 if including those in Europe. Among them are 36 F-15 jets and at least 48 F-35 stealth aircraft. In the UK, 12 F-22 stealth jets are stationed, and there are also 36 F-16 aircraft in the region.

In addition to the fighter jets, U.S. forces in the region include more than 100 refueling, command and control, intelligence, and transport aircraft.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has postponed his visit to Israel from Saturday evening to next Monday.

The USS Gerald Ford, the largest aircraft carrier in the world, has reportedly been spotted near Crete after being dispatched to the region.

In addition, Several C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, used by the United States Military to refuel jets mid-flight, were seen landing at Ben Gurion Airport on Monday.

Yesterday, The New York Times reported that Iran could instruct its operatives to carry out terror attacks against U.S. targets in Europe and the Middle East if Trump orders widespread strikes against Iran.

The New York Times reported that Trump told his advisors he is inclined to support a "limited initial strike" against Iran in the coming days.

The Times emphasized that no decision has been made yet, and a third round of talks between the U.S. and Iran will be held on Thursday in Geneva. According to the report, the talks are currently focused on a "last-minute proposal" that would lead to a nuclear agreement allowing Iran to continue enriching uranium, but in a very limited capacity, solely for medical research purposes.