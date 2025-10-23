אליה כהן מציע נישואין לזיו עבוד אור גפן

Survivor of Hamas captivity Eliya Cohen got proposed on Thursday afternoon to his girlfriend Ziv Abud, who fought hard for his release.

Cohen, who was abducted from the Supernova Music Festival, recounted in the past how just a week before the massacre, he purchased an engagement ring and planned to propose to Ziv during a surprise trip to Dubai.

While in captivity, Cohen thought that his girlfriend had been murdered during the massacre, and only after he was released did he learn that she was still alive.

After his close friends Alon Ohel and Elkana Bohbot were released from captivity last week, he followed through on his promise to propose only after the living hostages were released.

The surprize proposal took place on the roof of the Setai Hotel in Tel Aviv, during an intimate event attended by friends and family. Cohen pulled out the ring, and Abud answered "yes" without delay.