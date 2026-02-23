רגע מעצר החשודים דוברות המשטרה

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Israel Police thwarted a cell of several residents from the north who planned to carry out a shooting attack in the city of Carmiel targeting IDF soldiers.

As part of the operation, four Israeli civilians from the Galilee were arrested on suspicion of advancing security-related activity.

The suspects have been named as Ahmad Sarha'an, 19, Muhammad Khalil, 18, and two minors. The investigation was conducted by the Shin Bet and the Galilee police unit for crime investigation.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects had conspired to carry out an attack on IDF soldiers in the city of Carmiel. It was also discovered that some of them had trained and received instructions to carry out the attack.

Following the investigation's completion, the authorities announced that the Haifa District Prosecutor's Office will file indictments against the four on Monday morning.

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israel Police stressed that they "take very seriously any involvement of Israeli citizens in activities that endanger the security of the State and its citizens and will continue to act decisively to identify and thwart such activities."

"The investigation revealed serious activity involving residents of the Galilee, Israeli citizens, who conspired to carry out a serious security operation against the security forces," the statement added.