The State Attorney's Office has filed an indictment in the Be’er Sheva District Court against a Negev resident who consumed ISIS-related content and began planning an attack targeting soldiers.

The indictment follows a joint investigation by the ISA and the Negev Counter-Terrorism Unit of the Israel Police.

According to the indictment, starting in 2020, the suspect browsed dedicated ISIS channels and later decided to carry out a stabbing attack at a bus stop in Be’er Sheva. To this end, he purchased a knife, practiced using it, and searched online for instructional videos.

He later considered carrying out the attack using explosive devices or a suicide belt, researching videos on bomb-making. After the October 7th massacre, he decided to carry out the attack in the name of Hamas rather than ISIS. In recent months, he prepared improvised explosive devices but, fearing they might fail, unsuccessfully tried to acquire a pistol.

The two devices he constructed were eventually discarded in a trash bin near his home after he decided to replace them with a simpler device.

He is charged with preparing to commit an act of terror with aggravating circumstances, training or instructing for an act of terror, and attempting to procure weapons for terrorist purposes.

In a joint statement, the Shin Bet and Israel Police said, “This is a significant arrest, which sheds light on the influence of the ISIS terrorist organization in Israel, which has inspired deadly attacks in the past.”