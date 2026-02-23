Soldiers from the IDF's 7th Brigade, operating under the command of the Gaza Division, have completed their Rafah-area operation to secure the area along the "yellow line," following approximately three months of continuous counter-terror operations in the Gaza Strip.

During their activity, the 7th Brigade, in cooperation with Yahalom Unit troops, eliminated dozens of terrorists who were operating within underground tunnel routes in the area and dismantled hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites.

Among the sites dismantled was an underground tunnel route spanning approximately one kilometer in length. The tunnel contained both terror hideouts and weapons.

In addition, the troops dismantled one of the tunnel shafts in which a reserve Combat Engineering Corps soldier, MSG (res.) Efi (Yona Ephraim) Feldbaum, fell on October 28, 2025.

Following the operation, the IDF stressed that its activities in the area are ongoing, stating: "IDF troops under the Southern Command are operating in the area in accordance with the ceasefire framework and will continue to operate to secure the area along the Yellow Line and remove any immediate threat."