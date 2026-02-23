Detectives from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan Police Station arrested a 15-year-old minor on Sunday, suspected of involvement in overturning a police car during last week’s disturbances in Bnei Brak.

The minor is being investigated on suspicion of malicious damage to a vehicle, participating in an unlawful assembly, conspiracy to commit a crime, and blocking a public road. After questioning, he was detained and will be brought before the Juvenile Court in Bat Yam for a hearing tomorrow.

His arrest adds to a series of arrests in the case. Last Thursday, another suspect, a 19-year-old from Beitar Illit, was arrested, and his detention was extended until February 25.

Additionally, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court on Sunday extended the detention of Yosef Schiffer, 18 and a half, also from Beitar Illit, for another four days, as he is suspected of involvement in the same incident.

During the hearing, his defense attorney argued that Schiffer was transferred to a facility in Abu Kabir after the start of Shabbat, despite being observant. The court accepted the police request and extended the detention for further investigation.

The police emphasized that they would continue to act decisively against anyone who harms police officers or public property.