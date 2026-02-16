One day after the violent incidents in his city, Bnei Brak Mayor Hanoch Zeibert published a statement urging residents to keep their children home and away from demonstrations.

"In recent hours in the city, there have been uncontrolled and unsupervised demonstrations and protests, which are an educational disaster for our children's souls."

According to Zeibert, "The demonstrations originate with a handful of fringe individuals who are dragging young people into actions whose consequences no one can foresee."

The mayor noted that the police are working to prevent the incidents, and called on parents "to take responsibility and make sure that no member of their family is in these areas."

"Violence is not our way, unleashing passions goes against our values, and we can not condone moves that negate the Torah and halacha," he added. "Dear parents, protect your children's lives, your treasures, with all vigilance. The place for treasures is not in the streets."

At the letter's conclusion, Zeibert wrote that he is echoing the rabbis of the city "who ask that we live in a tribute to the Torah and those who study it."