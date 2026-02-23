Detectives from the Bnei Brak-Ramat Gan Police Station raided an apartment on Dangur Street in Bnei Brak on Sunday to execute a court-issued search warrant.

In the apartment, the detectives found a laboratory suspected of being used to manufacture and grow drugs. In the laboratory, 156 cannabis plants, weighing a total of 31 kilograms, were found.

In a vehicle adjacent to the apartment, the officers found 10 grams of a substance suspected of being cocaine.

Police arrested two men, aged 25 from Bnei Brak and 24 from Rehovot, at the scene and took them for questioning. They were jailed, and a court extended their detention until February 26th.

Tel Aviv District Commander Haim Sargrof signed an order to close the apartment for one month, until March 23.