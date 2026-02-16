תיעוד מבני ברק: מתפרעים הופכים ניידת משטרה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court ordered two of the suspects arrested in Sunday's riots in Bnei Brak to be released to house arrest for five days.

Judge Ravit Peleg Bar Dayan determined that there was reasonable suspicion that one of the suspects was guilty of assaulting a police officer against, though the suspicions were not at a high threshold, and that there was reasonable suspicion that the second suspect was guilty of assaulting a police officer and participating in an illegal gathering.

Later, the Bat Yam Juvenile Court released four other suspects arrested during the incidents to house arrest. Approximately 20 other detainees were released Sunday night, such that all 26 individuals arrested during the protests have now been released.

Attorneys Shlomo Haddad and Itai Cohen, representing some of the detainees, said, "Unfortunately, in the vast majority of cases, these were show arrests. Minors and adults alike were forcefully pulled into police vehicles, seemingly with the intent of creating a deterrent and awareness effect, not due to real suspicion of a crime."

They added, "Most of the detainees are bystanders who did not participate in the events and did not commit any offenses. We strongly condemn the handling of the situation and will assert our clients' rights fully within the legal proceedings."

חילוץ החיילות דוד קשת

The incident began Sunday afternoon when two female officers from the Education Corps stationed at the Havat Shomer base went to visit the home of a new recruit expected to enlist in the coming weeks. The crowd believed they were military police officers coming to deliver enlistment orders.

During the incident, a crowd gathered around them, attempting to approach. Police forces called to the scene evacuated the soldiers, and three police officers were injured and required medical attention.

After the evacuation, the riots continued, during which protesters overturned a police car and set a police motorcycle on fire.

The police reported that rocks were thrown at police officers during the rioting, and that the burned motorcycle contained tefillin (phylacteries) and a prayer book. The Police Commissioner instructed the forces to act with zero tolerance and locate those involved in the riots.