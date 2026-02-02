Israel's Environmental Protection Ministry and Health Ministry have announced that a significant deterioration in air quality is expected during the course of Monday afternoon.

According to the announcement, high to very high levels of air pollution are expected across all regions of the country, due to southwesterly winds carrying dust from North Africa.

The ministries therefore recommended that at-risk populations, including heart and lung patients, the elderly, children, and pregnant women, avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity.

The general public is advised to reduce intense physical activity outdoors.

The ministries added that they will "continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public based on forecast data and real-time measurements from monitoring stations across the country."