The weather tomorrow (Friday) will be partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures compared to today.

Light, localized rain is expected in the morning, mainly in the north and center of the country. Winds will continue from the east, but the weather will be drier and more pleasant, making it a good day for outdoor activities.

On Saturday, further cooling will occur, and temperatures will return to seasonal averages. Humidity will increase significantly, and rain will begin to fall intermittently throughout the day, expected to stop by the evening.

According to the forecasts, significant rain may occur on Saturday, but not a rainstorm like the one that occurred last week.

On Sunday, a slight warming is expected along with a decrease in humidity. The weather will stabilize, the sun will return to warm, and the rain will stop.